Abstract

Due to global warming, there is an increasing concern regarding persistent and severe heat waves. The maximum daily surface air temperature observations show strong non-stationary features, and the increased intensity and persistence of heat wave events have been observed in many regions. The heat wave persistence day frequency (HPF) curve, which correlates the intensity of a heat wave persistence event for days with return periods, can be a useful tool to analyze the frequency of heat wave events. In this study, non-stationary HPF curves are developed to explain the trend in the increase of the surface air temperature due to climate change, and their uncertainty is analyzed. The non-stationary HPF model can be used in climate change adaptation management such as public health, public safety, and energy management.



Keywords: Frequency Analysis, Heat Wave, Non-stationarity, Persistence Day, Uncertainty



===



지구 온난화로 인하여 지속적이고 극심한 폭염사상에 대한 우려가 점점 증가되고 있다. 일 최고 기온 관측자료는 강한 비정상성을 나타내고 있으며, 폭염사상의 강도 및 지속기간의 증가가 여러 지역에서 현실화하고 있다. 다양한 지속기간에 대한 폭염사상의 강도를 재현기간과 연관시키는 폭염-지속일수-빈도(Heat wave - Persistence day - Frequency, HPF) 곡선은 폭염사상의 빈도해석을 위한 유용한 도구가 될 수 있다. 본 연구에서는 기후변화에 따른 기온 증가의 경향성을 설명하기 위해 비정상성 HPF 곡선이 개발되고, 그에 대한 불확실성이 분석된다. 비정상성 HPF 모형은 공중보건, 공공안전 및 에너지 관리 분야와 같은 기후변화 적응관리 분야에 활용될 수 있을 것이다.

Language: en