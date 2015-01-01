Abstract

In this study, we derived a construction site safety inspection list by identifying the problems of the existing safety inspection indicators. This list can prevent accidents and improve the safety of domestic construction sites. The research was conducted in the order of related laws and previous study research, meta-analysis of existing inspection indicators, derivation of safety level inspection checklist using the type of accident occurrence, and verification of the suitability of the evaluation checklist using research from a group of experts. As a key index, the construction site safety inspection index was derived by reflecting the risk factors for each type of industrial accident occurrence at the construction site. The final inspection checklist is intended to contribute to the establishment of safety management at construction sites and reduction of accident rates by deriving the actual status and problems of safety management implementation at construction sites, and presenting improvement plans.



Keywords: Construction Safety, Accident Rates, Type of Accident, Safety Inspection Indicator



본 연구에서는 기존 안전점검 지표의 문제점을 파악하여 국내 건설현장의 안전사고 예방 및 지속적인 개선을 유도할 수 있는 건설현장 안전점검 지표를 도출하였다. 연구방법은 안전점검 지표 관련 법규 및 선행연구 조사, 기존 점검지표에 대한 메타분석, 재해 발생형태를 활용한 안전수준 점검지표 도출, 전문가 집단 설문을 활용한 적합도 검증 순으로 진행하였다. 본 연구를 통해 건설현장의 산업재해 발생형태별 위험요인을 중점 점검지표로 반영한 건설현장 안전점검지표를 도출하였다. 최종 점검지표를 활용하여 건설현장 안전관리 이행 실태 및 문제점 도출과 개선방안 제시를 통하여 건설현장 안전관리 정착 및 재해율 저감에 기여하고자 한다.

