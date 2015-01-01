Abstract

This study analyzes the barriers to the operation of prior consultation systems regarding disaster safety budgets - and which has been in effect since 2015 - to enhance the investment efficiency and effectiveness of disaster safety projects, and to suggest a desirable direction for future operation. Using prior research and data from the 2020 National Assembly Budget Office, three factors - including both deficiencies and limits of the operation - were derived, and group survey and AHP analyses were conducted. According to the analyses, "legal obstacles" is the most important factor hindering the efficient operation of disaster safety budgets. In addition, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety needs to have practical control over the budget so as to improve its use and property-protection functions.



Keywords: Disaster Safety Projects, Prior Consultation on Disaster Safety Budgets, Investment Efficiency, Obstacles, AHP Analysis



본 연구는 재난안전사업의 투자효율성과 효과성을 제고하기 위해 2015년부터 시행되고 있는 재난안전예산 사전협의제도의 운영 장애요인을 분석하고 향후 바람직한 제도 운영방향을 제시하는 내용이다. 기존의 재난안전예산 사전협의와 관련한 국내외 선행연구와 2020년 국회 예산정책처 재난안전예산 분석자료 등을 활용하여 제도 운영상의 미비점과 한계 3개 요인과 9개 하위 요소를 분류하여 장애요인을 도출하고 재난안전예산분야 전문가 집단과 실무 전문 공무원을 대상으로 설문조사와 AHP분석을 실시하였다. 분석 결과 최상위 요소에서는 법 제도적 장애요인이 재난안전예산 사전협의제도의 효율적인 운영을 저해하는 가장 핵심적인 요인으로 도출되었고 국가의 한정된 재난안전예산을 가장 효율적으로 배분하기 위해 재난안전총괄 기관인 행정안전부가 실질적으로 재난안전예산을 배분하고 조정할 수 있도록 현행 재난안전예산 사전협의권을 재난안전예산 사전 배분⋅조정권으로 개선하여 각종 재난으로부터 국민의 생명과 재산 보호 기능을 강화할 필요가 있는 것으로 나타났다.

Language: ko