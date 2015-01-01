|
이, 이. J. Korean Soc. Hazard Mitag. 2021; 21(2): 33-43.
재난안전예산 사전협의제도 운영 장애요인 분석
(Copyright © 2021, Korean Society of Hazard Mitigation)
This study analyzes the barriers to the operation of prior consultation systems regarding disaster safety budgets - and which has been in effect since 2015 - to enhance the investment efficiency and effectiveness of disaster safety projects, and to suggest a desirable direction for future operation. Using prior research and data from the 2020 National Assembly Budget Office, three factors - including both deficiencies and limits of the operation - were derived, and group survey and AHP analyses were conducted. According to the analyses, "legal obstacles" is the most important factor hindering the efficient operation of disaster safety budgets. In addition, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety needs to have practical control over the budget so as to improve its use and property-protection functions.
