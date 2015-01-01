|
류, 양. J. Korean Soc. Hazard Mitag. 2021; 21(2): 45-52.
계획적 불놓기에 의한 산불위험 저감에 관한 실험적 연구
(Copyright © 2021, Korean Society of Hazard Mitigation)
Many countries, such as the United States, Australia, and Japan, use prescribed fire to treat fuel in forests as their primary wildfire prevention and management tool. However, to date we have not applied such method in our country. Therefore, in this research, we investigate the current status and method of prescribed fire for application. Then, the research target area was selected, and the possibility of the domestic application was evaluated through a prescribed fire and wildfire reproduction simulation. Our simulation results showed that a split fire drop (1st, 2nd, and 3rd fire) using the prescribed fire reduced the burning area by 26.6% compared to wildfire reproduction. We confirmed that the prescribed fire was carried out safely and effectively.
