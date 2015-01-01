Abstract

Many countries, such as the United States, Australia, and Japan, use prescribed fire to treat fuel in forests as their primary wildfire prevention and management tool. However, to date we have not applied such method in our country. Therefore, in this research, we investigate the current status and method of prescribed fire for application. Then, the research target area was selected, and the possibility of the domestic application was evaluated through a prescribed fire and wildfire reproduction simulation. Our simulation results showed that a split fire drop (1st, 2nd, and 3rd fire) using the prescribed fire reduced the burning area by 26.6% compared to wildfire reproduction. We confirmed that the prescribed fire was carried out safely and effectively.



Keywords: Prescribed Fire, Surface Fuel-reduction Treatment, Burning Surface Area, Simulation



미국, 호주, 유럽, 일본 등의 국외 여러 나라에서는 산림 내의 연료를 처리하는 계획적 불놓기를 주요 산불 예방관리 도구로 활용하고 있지만, 현재 국내에서는 적용되지 않고 있다. 따라서, 본 연구에서는 국내에 산불 예방관리 기법인 계획적 불놓기의 적용을 위해 국외 계획적 불놓기의 적용 현황과 적용 방법을 살펴보고, 연구대상 구역을 선정하여 시뮬레이션을 통해 국내 적용 가능성을 평가하였다. 계획적 불놓기와 산불재현 시뮬레이션을 수행한 결과, 계획적 불놓기를 통해 분할된 불놓기(1차, 2차, 3차점화)를 적용하면 산불재현 보다 시간경과에 따라 평균 연소면적이 26.6% 감소되어 안전하고 효과적인 연소가 이루어지는 것을 확인하였다.

