Citation
정. J. Korean Soc. Hazard Mitag. 2021; 21(2): 59-64.
Vernacular Title
SMD타입 LED유도등의 수명 특성 분석
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Korean Society of Hazard Mitigation)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
In this study, the electrical characteristics of SMD-type LED light sources, which have been used for most exit lights since 2007, were analyzed. The relationship between the electrical characteristics of the LED light source and the life of the light source was analyzed. An LED exit light that used a top-view LED and a power LED was used for this experiment. The sizes of the exit lights were medium and small. In addition, the electrical characteristics of the LED light source were analyzed by measuring the input current, light source current, and power values related to the life of the LED. As a result, when the exit lights were of the same size, the top-view LED exit light required less power and lower current than the power LED exit light, and the current and power waveforms were also good. It was also confirmed that the power LED exit light was out of the range of rated power for some samples. Therefore, when developing an LED exit light, checking the voltage, current, power, and heat dissipation of the light source together will improve product quality and future management.
Language: ko