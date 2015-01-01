Abstract

In this study, to allow the flashover to occur, combustion tests were conducted by setting the conditions of a fire source using a large-scale compartment and changing the opening condition. As a result, the inside temperature of the compartment was measured under the fire source conditions. Moreover, according to the "Handbook on Design Calculation Methods of Fire Behavior" by the Architectural Institute of Japan, the validity of the heat release rate required for the flashover to occur was verified through the correlation between QFO /Qvmax and AT (kρc)1/2 /cp 0.5AH1/2.



Keywords: Large-Scale, Fire Compartment Temperature, Flash Over, Heat Release Rate



본 연구에서는 플래시오버가 발생할 수 있도록 실규모 화재구획실을 이용하여 화원조건을 설정하고 개구조건을 변화시켜 연소실험을 실시하였다. 그 결과, 화원조건에 따른 화재실의 내부온도를 수집하였고, 또한, 일본건축학회 화재성상예측 계산 핸드북에서 제시하고 있는QFO /Qvmax 와AT (kρc)1/2 /cp 0.5AH1/2 의 상관관계를 통한 플래시오버 발생한계 열방출률에 대한 유효성을 확인하였다.

Language: ko