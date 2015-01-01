|
시각장애인의 화재인식 및 피난보조장비 최적화를 위한 설문조사 연구
To develop a walking aid tool that can help the visually impaired to evacuate in the event of fire, a questionnaire was devised and 100 visually impaired people were surveyed. The questionnaire was divided into four categories: fire safety education and training, self-evacuation in the event of fire, direction checking method, and applicability of an auxiliary evacuation tool. The questionnaire was conducted through a web survey and was followed by an in-depth interview with the visually impaired. The questionnaire results indicated that the respondents prefer wristband-type and conventional cane-type aid tools, which are convenient to wear and render both hands free, as evacuation walking aid tools as well as voice and touch as information sharing methods.
Language: ko