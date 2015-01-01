|
Citation
|
조, 최. J. Korean Soc. Hazard Mitag. 2021; 21(3): 23-37.
|
Vernacular Title
|
AHP를 적용한 Euclidean Distance 기반 재난안전사업 예산 투자우선순위 산정
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Korean Society of Hazard Mitigation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The object of this study is to determine investment priorities for various types of disasters and accidents in order to promote the investment efficiency of disaster and safety management budgets. To this end, data were collected on 35 types of disasters and accidents and damage statistics for the five most recent years (2014-2018) from 43 disaster and safety management projects budgets. Factors are (ｉ) the damage status of overall disasters and accidents: annual average number of occurrences, human casualties, and property losses, and (ⅱ) the characteristics of large-scale events: occurrence cycle, human casualties per disaster, and property losses per disaster. Investment priority was determined using Euclidean distance with weights determined by the AHP (Analytical Hierarchy Process) to represent the current status of damage caused by disasters and accidents. As a result, storm⋅flood and maritime accidents were found to have greatest investment priority. Heat waves, heavy snows (including cold waves), infectious diseases, suicides, fires (including explosions), and accidents in vulnerable social groups show a higher ranking of investment priority. Massive investment in disaster and safety management focusing on these types is necessary.
Language: ko