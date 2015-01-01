Abstract

The object of this study is to determine investment priorities for various types of disasters and accidents in order to promote the investment efficiency of disaster and safety management budgets. To this end, data were collected on 35 types of disasters and accidents and damage statistics for the five most recent years (2014-2018) from 43 disaster and safety management projects budgets. Factors are (ｉ) the damage status of overall disasters and accidents: annual average number of occurrences, human casualties, and property losses, and (ⅱ) the characteristics of large-scale events: occurrence cycle, human casualties per disaster, and property losses per disaster. Investment priority was determined using Euclidean distance with weights determined by the AHP (Analytical Hierarchy Process) to represent the current status of damage caused by disasters and accidents. As a result, storm⋅flood and maritime accidents were found to have greatest investment priority. Heat waves, heavy snows (including cold waves), infectious diseases, suicides, fires (including explosions), and accidents in vulnerable social groups show a higher ranking of investment priority. Massive investment in disaster and safety management focusing on these types is necessary.



Keywords: AHP, Euclidean Distance, Investment Priority, Budget for Disaster and Safety Management Projects, Damage Statistical Data



본 연구의 목적은 재난 및 안전관리 사업 예산의 투자 효율성을 강화하기 위하여 재난⋅사고 유형 간 투자우선순위를 산정하는 것이다. 이를 위해 분석대상은 재난안전예산 분류체계에 따른 43개 유형 중 피해 통계자료(2014-2018) 수집이 가능한 35개 유형으로 한정하였다. 분석요소는 (ⅰ) 재난 및 안전사고 피해현황: 연평균 발생건수, 사망자수, 재산피해, (ⅱ) 대형재난 발생특징: 발생주기, 건당 사망자수, 건당 재산피해이다. 분석방법은 각종 재난과 안전사고로 인한 피해현황의 규모를 종합적으로 나타내고자 AHP (Analytical Hierarchy Process)를 적용하여 분석요소의 가중치를 산출하고, 유클리드 거리(Euclidean Distance)에 의하여 최종 순위를 도출하였다. 분석결과, 투자우선순위가 높은 유형은 자연재난에서 풍수해, 폭염, 대설 및 한파 등으로 나타났다. 사회재난 및 안전사고에서는 선박 재난⋅사고, 감염병, 자살, 화재⋅폭발, 안전취약계층 사고 등의 순이었다. 투자우선순위가 높은 재난⋅사고 유형은 중점투자유형으로 선정하여, 피해저감 및 예방을 위한 집중적인 관리가 필요하다.

