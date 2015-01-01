Abstract

Recently, the government has been increasingly communicating with the public in response to their opinions on state administration and policy projects. To examine the practicality of the public's suggestions, this study investigated issues by disaster type, based on information from major media channels and comment data from the news. An analysis of the frequency of appearance, text mining (TF-IDF, LDA, and sentiment analysis), and the semantic network was performed by extracting the comment data of articles on the themes of "disaster" and "evacuation," published from January 2010 to May 2020. The analysis results showed that news articles centered on these themes increased rapidly from 2017. The main disasters in Korea were those of "fire," "typhoon," "forest fire," "radioactivity," and "earthquake," in order of enormity. Of the total negative words pertaining to "radioactivity" disasters, 43% were negative-sentiment words, and the semantic network analysis revealed that the terms "typhoon," "forest fire," and "earthquake" were connected to "radioactivity" disasters. This study is meaningful as it identifies issues by type of disaster and factors of anxiety expressed by the public using news and comment data, without conducting surveys and interviews.



Keywords: TF-IDF, LDA, Sentiment Analysis, Semantic Network



최근 정부는 국민과의 소통을 강조하면서 국정 운영 및 정책사업에 국민의 의견을 반영하고 있다. 실제 활용성이 더욱 커지면서 본 연구는 국내 주요 언론사의 뉴스와 언론사의 댓글 데이터를 바탕으로 재난 유형별 이슈를 살펴보았다. 2010년 1월부터 2020년 5월까지 보도된 뉴스 중 '재난'과 '대피'를 주제어로 보도된 기사와 기사의 댓글 데이터를 추출하여 출현빈도, 텍스트마이닝(TF-IDF, LDA, 감성분석), 의미연결망 분석하였다. 분석의 결과 '재난'과 '대피'의 뉴스 기사가 2017년 이후 급격히 증가하고 있었으며, 우리나라의 주요 재난은 '화재', '태풍', '산불', '방사능', '지진' 순으로 나타났다. 재난 유형별 부정적 감성어는 '방사능' 재난이 전체의 43%에 해당하는 부정어가 출현하는 것을 확인하였으며, 의미연결망을 분석한 결과 '태풍', '산불', '지진' 단어에서 방사능 재난과 관련된 의미가 연결되는 부분을 확인하였다. 본 연구는 기존 설문조사와 인터뷰를 하지 않고 뉴스와 댓글 데이터를 활용하여 재난 유형별 이슈를 파악하고 국민들의 불안 요소를 확인할 수 있다는 점에서 의의가 있다.

