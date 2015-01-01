|
김, 음, 박. J. Korean Soc. Hazard Mitag. 2021; 21(3): 49-60.
텍스트마이닝과 의미연결망을 활용한 재난 유형별 이슈 분석
(Copyright © 2021, Korean Society of Hazard Mitigation)
Recently, the government has been increasingly communicating with the public in response to their opinions on state administration and policy projects. To examine the practicality of the public's suggestions, this study investigated issues by disaster type, based on information from major media channels and comment data from the news. An analysis of the frequency of appearance, text mining (TF-IDF, LDA, and sentiment analysis), and the semantic network was performed by extracting the comment data of articles on the themes of "disaster" and "evacuation," published from January 2010 to May 2020. The analysis results showed that news articles centered on these themes increased rapidly from 2017. The main disasters in Korea were those of "fire," "typhoon," "forest fire," "radioactivity," and "earthquake," in order of enormity. Of the total negative words pertaining to "radioactivity" disasters, 43% were negative-sentiment words, and the semantic network analysis revealed that the terms "typhoon," "forest fire," and "earthquake" were connected to "radioactivity" disasters. This study is meaningful as it identifies issues by type of disaster and factors of anxiety expressed by the public using news and comment data, without conducting surveys and interviews.
Language: ko