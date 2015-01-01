|
허, 서, 심, 강. J. Korean Soc. Hazard Mitag. 2021; 21(3): 93-104.
Stacked LSTM 기반 실시간 화재 상황 분류 알고리즘 연구
(Copyright © 2021, Korean Society of Hazard Mitigation)
Several researchers have been drawn to the development of fire detector in recent years, to protect people and property from the catastrophic disaster of fire. However, studies related to fire monitoring are affected by some unique characteristics of fire sensor signals, such as time dependence and the complexity of the signal pattern based on the variety of fire types,. In this study, a new deep learning-based approach that accurately classifies various types of fire situations in real-time using data obtained from multidimensional channel fire sensor signals was proposed. The contribution of this study is to develop a stacked-LSTM model that considers the time-series characteristics of sensor data and the complexity of multidimensional channel sensing data to develop a new fire monitoring framework for fire identification based on improving existing fire detectors.
