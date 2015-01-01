Abstract

Several researchers have been drawn to the development of fire detector in recent years, to protect people and property from the catastrophic disaster of fire. However, studies related to fire monitoring are affected by some unique characteristics of fire sensor signals, such as time dependence and the complexity of the signal pattern based on the variety of fire types,. In this study, a new deep learning-based approach that accurately classifies various types of fire situations in real-time using data obtained from multidimensional channel fire sensor signals was proposed. The contribution of this study is to develop a stacked-LSTM model that considers the time-series characteristics of sensor data and the complexity of multidimensional channel sensing data to develop a new fire monitoring framework for fire identification based on improving existing fire detectors.



Keywords: Fire Disaster, Multidimensional Sensor Signal, Real-time Fire Detection, Deep Learning, Stacked LSTM



최근 몇 년 동안 화재 감지기의 개발은 화재라는 치명적인 재난으로부터 인명과 재산을 보호하기 위해 많은 연구자의 관심을 끌었다. 그러나 시간적 의존성, 화재 유형의 다양성에 따른 신호 패턴의 복잡성과 같은 화재 센서 신호의 몇 가지 고유한 특성으로 인해, 화재 모니터링 관련 연구는 난항을 겪고 있었다. 본 연구에서는 다차원 채널의 화재 센서 신호를 통해 얻은 데이터를 활용하여, 다양한 유형의 화재 상황을 실시간 수준에서 정확하게 분류하는 딥러닝 기반의 새로운 접근 방식을 제안한다. 본 연구의 기여는 센서 데이터의 시계열적 특성과 다차원 채널 센싱 데이터의 복잡성을 고려한 stacked LSTM 모델을 개발하여 기반의 화재 식별을 위한 새로운 화재 모니터링 프레임워크를 개발하여 기존 화재 감지기를 개선하는 것이다.

Language: ko