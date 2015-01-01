Abstract

The pressurization of emergency or evacuation elevator shafts or duct systems during installation is used for smoke control. In this study, the performance of smoke control systems applied to emergency and evacuation elevators were compared and analyzed using the airflow network analysis program CONTAM 3.2. Under the stack effect condition (temperature difference of 30 ℃), the differential pressure formed in the vestibule was analyzed by adjusting the air volume by changing the value of the loss coefficient factor of the automatic pressure smoke damper. In the case of the duct pressurization method, the air flow in the lower floor was introduced to the elevator shaft owing to the duct pressure and the airflow in the upper floors was from the elevator shaft out to the elevator lobby. In the case of the elevator shaft pressurization method, the pressurized air passing through vestibule from the elevator shaft created a differential pressure at the fire door of vestibule. To maintain the differential pressure in the lower floor, relatively more relief dampers should be installed in the upper floors as compared to those in the duct pressurization method.



Keywords: Smoke Control System, Pressurization Method, Elevator Shaft Pressurization



본 연구에서는 Air Flow Network 프로그램인 CONTAM 3.2를 활용하여 비상용 및 피난용 승강기에 적용되고 있는 승강로 및 덕트 가압 방식의 연기제어 시스템에 대한 성능을 비교 분석하였다. 연돌 조건(온도차 30 ℃)에서 자동차압댐퍼의 손실계수값의 변화를 통해 풍량을 조절하여 부속실에 형성되는 차압을 분석하였다. 덕트 가압방식의 경우 덕트 압력에 의하여 저층부의 공기흐름이 승강로 쪽으로 유입되고 상층부는 승강로 쪽에서 승강장 쪽으로 유출되는 흐름이 형성되었다. 승강로 가압방식의 경우, 가압 공기의 흐름이 승강로에서 부속실을 경유해 부속실 방화문의 차압이 형성되는 기류 흐름을 보였다. 이로 인하여 저층부의 차압을 최저차압 이상으로 유지하는 경우 상층부의 최대차압 초과 발생 층이 많아 덕트 가압방식에 비해 상대적으로 더 많은 상부층에 과압배출 장치를 설치해야 되는 것으로 분석되었다.

Language: ko