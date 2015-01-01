|
송, 이, 김. J. Korean Soc. Hazard Mitag. 2021; 21(3): 141-150.
심층 신경망을 이용한 산사태 민감도 분석
Landslides in Korea are caused by various factors, such as topographic characteristics, geology, and climate change, and they cause significant damage to property and human life. It is necessary to analyze landslide susceptibility to identify the location of landslide occurrence precisely and respond to the risk of landslides. In this study, the probability of landslide occurrence was calculated through a landslide sensitivity analysis using a deep neural network based on eight conditioning factors and 26 landslide data. In addition, verification was performed using the ROC method. The landslide susceptibility obtained using a deep neural network showed a success rate of 70% and a prediction rate of 81.7%, indicating that the prediction rate was 11.7% higher than the success rate. In addition, a landslide susceptibility map for estimating the probability of landslide occurrence was plotted using the geometric spacing method. The chi-square test results indicated that the landslide susceptibility map obtained in this study was statistically significant. The location of landslides can be identified more accurately using the proposed method.
Language: ko