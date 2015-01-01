Abstract

Landslides in Korea are caused by various factors, such as topographic characteristics, geology, and climate change, and they cause significant damage to property and human life. It is necessary to analyze landslide susceptibility to identify the location of landslide occurrence precisely and respond to the risk of landslides. In this study, the probability of landslide occurrence was calculated through a landslide sensitivity analysis using a deep neural network based on eight conditioning factors and 26 landslide data. In addition, verification was performed using the ROC method. The landslide susceptibility obtained using a deep neural network showed a success rate of 70% and a prediction rate of 81.7%, indicating that the prediction rate was 11.7% higher than the success rate. In addition, a landslide susceptibility map for estimating the probability of landslide occurrence was plotted using the geometric spacing method. The chi-square test results indicated that the landslide susceptibility map obtained in this study was statistically significant. The location of landslides can be identified more accurately using the proposed method.



Keywords: Deep Neural Network, Multi-collinearity, ROC Method, Landslide Susceptibility



국내에서 발생하는 산사태는 지형적인 특성, 지질, 기후변화 등 여러 가지 요인들이 복합적으로 작용하여 발생하며 많은 재산 및 인명 피해를 유발한다. 산사태 위험에 대응하기 위해서는 산사태 발생에 영향을 미치는 주요 인자들을 분석하여 산사태 발생 위치를 정확히 식별하는 민감도 분석이 필요하다. 본 연구에서는 8개 인자와 26개 산사태 자료를 바탕으로 심층 신경망을 활용한 산사태 민감도 분석을 수행하여 산사태 발생 확률을 산정하였다. 그리고 ROC 기법을 통해 검증을 수행하였다. 성공률은 70%, 예측률은 81.7%로서 예측률이 성공률보다 11.7% 높은 것을 보여주었다. 또한 심층 신경망을 통해 평가된 산사태 발생 확률을 기하학적 간격 방법을 사용하여 산사태 민감도 지도를 제작하였고, 카이제곱 테스트를 수행한 결과 통계적으로 유의한 것을 입증하였다. 이와 같은 연구를 통해 산사태의 발생 위치를 보다 정확히 식별할 수 있을 것으로 기대된다.

Language: ko