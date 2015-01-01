Abstract

Damage caused by heatwaves has been increasing recently worldwide. As climate change led by global warming progresses, heatwaves are projected to cause the most damage. Thus, it is very important to issue an appropriate heatwave advisory so that one can be prepared for it. Considering that the degree of heat experienced by people differs depending on the difference in humidity between regions with similar summer temperatures, it is necessary to evaluate whether the issuance of a heatwave warning using only the daily maximum temperature is appropriate. This study intends to examine the applicability of the heat index considering both temperature and humidity for effective heatwave response. First, the agreement between the occurrences of heatwaves and heat-related illness, where the occurrence is decided by the daily maximum temperature and daily maximum heat index, was evaluated. The results show that when the daily maximum heat index was applied as a criterion for issuing a heatwave warning, the coincidence with the occurrence of heat-related illness was more than two times higher than when the daily maximum temperature was applied. Next, on evaluating the prediction accuracy of the heat index according to the prediction-related leading time, the accuracy of the heat index was noted to be higher than that of the temperature for all the leading times; the highest accuracy was shown at the leading time of 10 hours (NSE = 0.7196; CORR = 0.8698). Based on the results of this study, it is necessary to consider using a heat index that contains both temperature and humidity elements to issue a heatwave warning. Furthermore, to establish regional standards for heatwave warnings, the relationship between heatwave characteristics and meteorological factors should be first analyzed using long-term data from various observation points.



Keywords: Heatwaves, Heat-related Illness, Temperature, Heat Index, Heatwave Warning



===



최근 전 세계에서 지구온난화 등으로 인한 폭염피해가 증가하고 있다. 특히 폭염은 기후변화가 진행됨에 따라 피해가 가장 증가 할 것으로 예상되는 기상재해로 폭염대비를 위한 폭염특보의 적절한 발령이 매우 중요하다. 여름철 기온이 유사하게 나타나는 지역 간에도 습도의 차이에 따라 사람이 느끼는 더위의 정도가 다르다는 점을 고려할 때, 일최고기온만을 이용한 폭염특보의 발령이 적절한지에 대한 검토가 필요하다. 본 연구에서는 효과적 폭염대응을 위해 기온과 습도를 함께 고려한 열지수의 활용가능성을 검토하고자 한다. 먼저 기온 및 열지수와 폭염피해의 관계를 확인하기 위해 일최고기온과 일최고열지수에 의한 폭염발생과 온열질환자 발생 사이의 일치성을 평가하였다. 그 결과 폭염특보 발령을 위한 기준으로 일최고열지수를 적용한 경우에 일최고기온을 적용한 경우보다 온열질환자 발생과의 일치성이 2배 이상 높게 나타나는 것을 확인하였다. 다음으로 예측 선행시간에 따른 열지수 예측정확성 평가 결과, 모든 예측 선행시간에 대하여 기온보다 열지수의 예측정확성이 높게 나타났으며, 예측 선행시간 10시간에서 상대적으로 높은 정확성(NSE = 0.7196; CORR = 0.8698)을 보였다. 본 연구의 결과를 고려할 때, 폭염특보 발령을 위해 기온과 습도가 모두 고려된 열지수를 이용하는 방안을 고려해 볼 필요가 있다고 판단되며, 지역별 폭염특보 기준설정을 위해 다양한 관측지점의 장기간 데이터를 활용한 폭염특성과 기상인자와의 연계성 분석이 선행되어야 할 것이다.



핵심용어: 폭염, 온열질환, 기온, 열지수, 폭염특보

Language: ko