The crown fire of various pine trees was investigated using a wildland-urban interface fire dynamics simulator (WFDS). The effects of wind speeds and the spatial distances between fuels on crown fire ignition and spread were investigated. The average 30-year values of atmospheric conditions in March and April were used as the reference conditions to represent the climatic conditions for the wildfire season. As the wind speed increases, crown fire initiation is promoted, and the intensity and spread rate of the crown fire increase. The effects of the spatial distance on the crown fire depend on the wind speed and fuel conditions. The results show that a computational fluid dynamics tool using physics-based models, such as the WFDS, can predict the crown fire ignition and spread behaviors for domestic pine trees. However, further studies are required for other vegetation and domestic atmospheric conditions to validate the applicability of the WFDS on domestic fuels.



Keywords: Crown Fire, Fire Spread Rate, Physics-based Computational Fluid Dynamics



주요 소나무종의 수관화 확산 유무를 분석하기 위해 WFDS를 이용하여 수관화 전이를 모사하였다. 풍속과 수관 간 거리를 변화시키면서 수관화를 모사하여 기상 및 연료 조건의 수관화 전이에의 영향을 확인하였다. 대기 조건은 주요 산불 발생이 가능한 3, 4월의 30년 평년값을 기준값으로 사용하였다. 풍속의 증가에 따라서 수관화의 강도, 전파 속도가 증가하고, 화염이 수관으로 착화하는 시기가 짧아졌다. 거리 변화의 효과는 풍속 및 수종 조건에 따라 복잡하게 나타났다. 본 연구를 통해서, 물리 기반 모델을 사용한 전산유체역학 모사 도구인 WFDS가 우리나라 주요 소나무종 수관화 전이와 확산에 관한 연구에 적용 가능성이 있음을 확인하였다. 하지만, 본 연구에서는 제한된 수종에 관한 연구만 수행되었기 때문에, 추후 보다 다양한 수종과 국내 기상 조건을 이용한 보완 연구를 수행하여 WFDS의 국내 산불 연구에의 적용 가능성의 추가 검증이 필요할 것이다.



핵심용어: 수관화, 화염 전파 속도, 물리기반 전산유체역학

