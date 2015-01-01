|
Citation
|
권, 김, 이, 권, 서, 임. J. Korean Soc. Hazard Mitag. 2021; 21(4): 31-38.
|
Vernacular Title
|
WFDS를 이용한 소나무 수관화 전이 및 확산 특성 연구
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Korean Society of Hazard Mitigation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The crown fire of various pine trees was investigated using a wildland-urban interface fire dynamics simulator (WFDS). The effects of wind speeds and the spatial distances between fuels on crown fire ignition and spread were investigated. The average 30-year values of atmospheric conditions in March and April were used as the reference conditions to represent the climatic conditions for the wildfire season. As the wind speed increases, crown fire initiation is promoted, and the intensity and spread rate of the crown fire increase. The effects of the spatial distance on the crown fire depend on the wind speed and fuel conditions. The results show that a computational fluid dynamics tool using physics-based models, such as the WFDS, can predict the crown fire ignition and spread behaviors for domestic pine trees. However, further studies are required for other vegetation and domestic atmospheric conditions to validate the applicability of the WFDS on domestic fuels.
Language: ko