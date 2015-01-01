Abstract

The east coastal region in Gangwon-do, Korea, has a high risk of large forest fires in the spring owing to the local wind called Yangganjipung. The East Coast forest fire of April 2000, the Yangyang forest fire of April 2005, and the Goseong forest fire of April 2019 are examples of large-scale forest fires caused by Yangganjipung. In the spring, the low pressure in the south and the high pressure in the north in Korea result in a western wind. This western wind is called Yangganjipung, and it exhibits characteristics of high temperatures, dryness, and high wind speeds over the Taebaek Mountains. Given that the risk of large forest fires is high in the east coastal region, the local government has established a forest fire prevention center to respond efficiently to such events. However, limitations pertaining to controlling the natural environment and limited equipment and workforce exist. In this study, the characteristics of previous forest fires in the east coastal region were analyzed through case studies, and two-dimensional numerical simulations of the Goseong forest fire of April 2019 were performed. The spreads of the predicted and actual forest fires were similar. In addition, forest fire spreading can be predicted more accurately if the model is improved by clarifying the terrain and fuel details. An effective plan for providing evacuation routes and resource allocation to mitigate large forest fires can thus be achieved using numerical simulation results.



Keywords: Large Forest Fire, Yangganjipung, Numerical Simulation



===



강원도 동해안 지역은 양간지풍의 특성으로 인해 봄철 산불 발생시 대형 산불로 확산될 가능성이 높다. 2000년 동해안 산불, 2005년 양양산불, 2019년 고성 산불이 이러한 양간지풍의 영향을 받아 대형 산불로 기록된 사례이다. 양간지풍은 3월~4월 봄철 한반도 남쪽에서의 저기압과 북쪽에서의 고기압이 배치가 되어 발생한 서풍이 발생한다. 발생된 서풍은 태백산맥을 넘어 고온 건조하고 강한 풍속을 지닌다. 정부에서는 동해안 지역의 대형 산불 위험성이 높아짐에 따라 산불방지센터를 설치하여 적극적인 대응을 수행하고 있다. 하지만, 자연 환경을 제어하고 제한된 장비와 인력을 투입하는 것은 한계가 있다. 따라서 본 연구에서는 과거 동해안 산불의 사례조사를 통해 특징을 분석하고, 2019년 고성에서 발생한 산불의 사례에 대하여 2차원 수치모델을 이용해 확산을 예측하였다. 예측된 산불 확산은 실제 산불 확산 범위와 방향을 비슷하게 예측하였으며, 지형정보의 구체화와 연료 정보의 구체화를 통해 모델을 개선하면 보다 정확한 산불의 확산을 예측할 수 있다고 판단된다. 이러한 수치해석 정보를 구축하면, 산불 발생시, 지역주민의 대피나 자원의 배치 등 효율적인 대응을 할 수 있을 것으로 예상된다.



핵심용어: 대형 산불, 양간지풍, 산불 수치해석

Language: ko