조, 안. J. Korean Soc. Hazard Mitag. 2021; 21(4): 61-68.
건축물 화재조건을 고려한 구획공간의 온도 예측 사례 연구
(Copyright © 2021, Korean Society of Hazard Mitigation)
Current fire resistance standards for major structural members of buildings require uniform fire resistance performance (in hours). However, buildings may be vulnerable to various local-fire conditions, depending on the industry or business, so it is necessary to examine their differences through simulations. In this study, the existing room corner test (KSF ISO 9705) and simulation results were compared to verify the reliability of the simulations. Next, the similarity of the results was identified. Simulations of actual buildings were performed based on local-fire conditions, and it was verified that the temperature varies by location. Based on the results, it is necessary to focus on performance-based fire resistance design rather than the specification-based design, which requires uniform fire resistance performance in hours. Simulation case studies should be conducted to reflect the diversity of the fire and structural member conditions.
Language: ko