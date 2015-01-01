Abstract

Current fire resistance standards for major structural members of buildings require uniform fire resistance performance (in hours). However, buildings may be vulnerable to various local-fire conditions, depending on the industry or business, so it is necessary to examine their differences through simulations. In this study, the existing room corner test (KSF ISO 9705) and simulation results were compared to verify the reliability of the simulations. Next, the similarity of the results was identified. Simulations of actual buildings were performed based on local-fire conditions, and it was verified that the temperature varies by location. Based on the results, it is necessary to focus on performance-based fire resistance design rather than the specification-based design, which requires uniform fire resistance performance in hours. Simulation case studies should be conducted to reflect the diversity of the fire and structural member conditions.



Keywords: Fire, Simulation, Temperature, Case Study



현행 건축물 주요 구조부재의 내화기준은 획일적인 내화성능(시간)을 확보하도록 요구하고 있으나 건축물은 업종/업태에 따라 다양한 국부적인 화재조건을 가질 수 있으므로 시뮬레이션을 통해 그 다양성을 검토할 필요가 있다. 이에 본 연구에서는 우선, 시뮬레이션의 신뢰성 검증을 위해 기존에 수행되었었던 룸코너테스트(KS F ISO 9705) 결과와 시뮬레이션 결과를 비교하여 그 유사성을 확인하였으며 이후, 실사용 건축물을 대상으로 한 국부 화재조건별 시뮬레이션을 수행하여 위치별로 온도가 상이함을 확인하였다. 이와 같은 결과들을 비춰 볼 때, 획일적인 내화성능(시간)을 요구하는 사양적 내화설계에서 성능위주로의 내화설계 지향이 필요함은 물론 화재 및 구조부재 조건들의 다양성을 보다 종합적으로 고려할 수 있는 시뮬레이션 사례 연구가 적극적으로 이루어져야 할 것으로 생각된다.



핵심용어: 화재, 시뮬레이션, 온도, 사례 연구

