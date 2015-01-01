Abstract

Amusement facilities, which include entertainment bars and karaoke bars, can be very vulnerable to fires in terms of use types and spatial characteristics. For this reason, fires and human damage occur often in such facilities. To reduce fires and human damage in amusement facilities efficiently, a careful comparative analysis of the causes of fires, responses, and characteristics of casualties is important, and can assist in uncovering problems and in developing solutions. In this study, a statistical analysis was performed using the following main factors: characteristics of the legal system, safety facilities in amusement facilities, statistics representing the harm prevented by emergency exit installation in amusement facilities, fires and casualties over the last five years, causes of fires, and human damage caused by fires. Compared to other public venues, electrical fires occur in amusement facilities at a high rate, and while the arson rate is especially low (2.8%), the casualty rate is high (72.7%). Therefore, it is important to develop both reasonable electrical safety measures with consideration to the purposes of amusement facilities and the particular needs of the business, and appropriate protocols for evacuation in order to avoid casualties resulting from arson and fires.



Keywords: Amusement Facilities, Fire Cause, Human Damage, Arson, Electrical Fire



===



유흥주점과 단란주점으로 대표되는 위락시설은 이용형태 및 공간적 특성상 화재에 매우 취약하여 화재발생과 그로 인한 인명피해가 많이 발생하고 있다. 위락시설에서 화재발생과 인명피해를 효율적으로 줄이기 위해서는 화재원인과 대응, 사상자 발생 특성 등을 면밀히 비교⋅분석하여 문제점과 개선요소를 도출하는 것이 중요하다, 본 연구에서는 위락시설 관련 법적체계 및 안전시설의 특성, 위락시설의 비상구 설치현황 등 예방통계, 최근 5년간 화재 및 사상자 발생, 화재원인, 화재원인별 인명피해 등을 주요 요인으로 하여 통계적 분석을 하였다. 위락시설은 다른 용도에 비해 전기화재의 비율이 높고, 특히 방화는 발생비율이 2.8%에 불과한데 대비 사망자에서는 72.7%를 차지하고 있는 것으로 분석되었다. 따라서 위락시설의 용도나 영업적 특성을 고려한 보다 합리적 전기안전 대책, 방화 화재에 대한 예방과 방화 화재의 특성을 고려한 적절한 피난수단의 확보가 가장 중요한 것으로 판단된다.



핵심용어: 위락시설, 화재원인, 인명피해, 방화, 전기화재

Language: ko