|
Citation
|
박. J. Korean Soc. Hazard Mitag. 2021; 21(4): 81-90.
|
Vernacular Title
|
위락시설의 화재 및 인명피해 발생 특성에 관한 연구
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Korean Society of Hazard Mitigation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Amusement facilities, which include entertainment bars and karaoke bars, can be very vulnerable to fires in terms of use types and spatial characteristics. For this reason, fires and human damage occur often in such facilities. To reduce fires and human damage in amusement facilities efficiently, a careful comparative analysis of the causes of fires, responses, and characteristics of casualties is important, and can assist in uncovering problems and in developing solutions. In this study, a statistical analysis was performed using the following main factors: characteristics of the legal system, safety facilities in amusement facilities, statistics representing the harm prevented by emergency exit installation in amusement facilities, fires and casualties over the last five years, causes of fires, and human damage caused by fires. Compared to other public venues, electrical fires occur in amusement facilities at a high rate, and while the arson rate is especially low (2.8%), the casualty rate is high (72.7%). Therefore, it is important to develop both reasonable electrical safety measures with consideration to the purposes of amusement facilities and the particular needs of the business, and appropriate protocols for evacuation in order to avoid casualties resulting from arson and fires.
Language: ko