|
Citation
|
이, 허, 민. J. Korean Soc. Hazard Mitag. 2021; 21(4): 101-109.
|
Vernacular Title
|
화재통계적 인과관계를 이용한 화재발생 시나리오 도출을 위한 연구
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Korean Society of Hazard Mitigation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
According to the statistics obtained by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport in 2019, approximately 40% of the buildings in the nation are buildings aged 30 or more years after completion. The Framework Act on Firefighting Services does not apply to old buildings, and they fall into a blind spot of the fire safety performance system. A large fire in a multi-dense facility causes heavy social casualties. This study therefore aimed to establish the type of fire occurrence and fire source scenario of a building for securing fire safety performance. The current fire scenario derivation method, which was identified as a causation factor among other detailed statistical factors, was analyzed to allow for differentiation from the proposed method. The base data were analyzed to establish fire response and prevention and for developing a performance-based fire-fighting design scenario by deriving a fire occurrence scenario.
Language: ko