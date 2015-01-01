Abstract

According to the statistics obtained by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport in 2019, approximately 40% of the buildings in the nation are buildings aged 30 or more years after completion. The Framework Act on Firefighting Services does not apply to old buildings, and they fall into a blind spot of the fire safety performance system. A large fire in a multi-dense facility causes heavy social casualties. This study therefore aimed to establish the type of fire occurrence and fire source scenario of a building for securing fire safety performance. The current fire scenario derivation method, which was identified as a causation factor among other detailed statistical factors, was analyzed to allow for differentiation from the proposed method. The base data were analyzed to establish fire response and prevention and for developing a performance-based fire-fighting design scenario by deriving a fire occurrence scenario.



Keywords: Fire Occurrence Scenario, Fire-Statistical Causation, Performance-Based Design, Multi-Dense Facility



===



2019년 국토교통부 통계에 의하면 전국 건축물의 약 40%가 준공 후 30년 이상된, 노후 건축물인 것으로 집계되었다. 이러한 노후 건축물은 90년대 대거 개정된 소방법의 적용을 받지 않아 화재안전성능 관련 제도의 사각지대에 놓여있는 실정이다. 그 중 다중밀집시설의 대형화재가 사회적으로 큰 인명피해를 발생시키고 있으며, 이에 대응하기 위하여 화재안전성능 확보를 위한 용도별 건축물의 화재발생 유형 및 화원의 시나리오를 정립하는 연구를 진행하였다. 기존 화재시나리오 도출방법과의 차별성을 제시하기 위하여, 세부통계요인간의 인과관계를 분석하고 화재발생 시나리오를 도출하여 화재예방 및 대응과 성능위주 소방설계 시나리오 작성을 위한 기반자료를 제시한다.



핵심용어: 화재발생 시나리오, 화재통계적 인과관계, 성능위주설계, 다중밀집시설

Language: ko