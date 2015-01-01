|
허, 김, 서, 전, 이, 김. J. Korean Soc. Hazard Mitag. 2021; 21(4): 111-119.
공동주택 화재대응 스마트 피난 시스템 개발
(Copyright © 2021, Korean Society of Hazard Mitigation)
A smart evacuation system is developed herein to reduce damage to lives and property by inducing rapid evacuation of the residents in the event of apartment fires. The smart evacuation system provides a safe evacuation environment and the best physical evacuation conditions by detecting the loads to be applied to evacuation facilities at all times. In addition, fire information is automatically disseminated to the residents and managers during a fire for initial evacuation, and the function for early fire extinguishing is enabled via report to the 119 situation room. The smart evacuation system comprises a safety ladder for evacuation, an ideal detection system to detect obstructions in the evacuation facilities, and a communication system to quickly inform authorities, residents, and managers of a fire. To verify effective performance of the safety ladder, real safety ladders were constructed and their structural performance and usability were verified. In addition, to ensure their permanent space in evacuation facilities, we verified that obstructions to evacuation were accurately detected as anomalies in real time using contactless sensors and communication modules. Finally, the fire information was sent to residents and managers in case of a fire to assist evacuation as well as reported to 119 for rapid suppression. Thus, we demonstrate that the smart evacuation system allows safe and effective evacuation with fast and accurate information in the event of a fire and is useful for initial response for fire suppression.
Language: ko