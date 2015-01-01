Abstract

A smart evacuation system is developed herein to reduce damage to lives and property by inducing rapid evacuation of the residents in the event of apartment fires. The smart evacuation system provides a safe evacuation environment and the best physical evacuation conditions by detecting the loads to be applied to evacuation facilities at all times. In addition, fire information is automatically disseminated to the residents and managers during a fire for initial evacuation, and the function for early fire extinguishing is enabled via report to the 119 situation room. The smart evacuation system comprises a safety ladder for evacuation, an ideal detection system to detect obstructions in the evacuation facilities, and a communication system to quickly inform authorities, residents, and managers of a fire. To verify effective performance of the safety ladder, real safety ladders were constructed and their structural performance and usability were verified. In addition, to ensure their permanent space in evacuation facilities, we verified that obstructions to evacuation were accurately detected as anomalies in real time using contactless sensors and communication modules. Finally, the fire information was sent to residents and managers in case of a fire to assist evacuation as well as reported to 119 for rapid suppression. Thus, we demonstrate that the smart evacuation system allows safe and effective evacuation with fast and accurate information in the event of a fire and is useful for initial response for fire suppression.



Keywords: Evacuation Facility, Apartment Fire, Safety Ladder, Object Detection



===



본 연구는 공동주택에서 화재 발생 시 거주자의 신속한 피난을 유도하여 인명 및 재산 피해를 저감하는 스마트 피난 시스템을 개발하였다. 스마트 피난 시스템은 피난시설에 적재될 수 있는 적재물을 상시 검출하여 안전하게 대피를 할 수 있는 환경과 물리적으로 최상의 대피 여건을 제공한다. 또한, 화재 시 거주자와 관리자에게 신속하게 화재정보를 자동으로 전파하여 초동대피를 유도하고, 119 상황실로 보고하여 화재를 조기에 진압할 수 있는 기능을 제공한다. 스마트 피난 시스템은 피난에 사용되는 안전사다리와 피난대피처의 방해물을 검출하는 이상물 검출시스템, 그리고 거주자와 관리자뿐만 아니라 119에 신속하게 화재정보를 알리는 통신시스템으로 구성되어있다. 안전사다리의 효과적인 성능을 검증하기 위해서 제안한 실물 크기의 안전사다리를 제작하여 구조적인 성능과 신속한 사용성을 검증하였다. 또한, 피난대피처의 공간을 상시 확보하기 위해서 피난대피처에 비접촉센서와 통신 모듈을 사용하여 실시간으로 정확하게 피난 방해물을 이상물로 검출하는지의 가능성을 확인하였다. 마지막으로 화재 시 거주자와 관리자에게 신속하게 화재정보를 송신하며 대피를 돕고 신속한 화재진압을 위해서 화재정보를 119에 신고하는 기능을 검증하였다. 이 결과 본 스마트 피난 시스템은 화재 시 신속 정확한 정보제공으로 안전하면서도 효과적인 대피를 유도하며, 화재진압 시 초동대응에 매우 유용한 시스템임을 입증하였다.



핵심용어: 피난시설, 공동주택화재, 안전사다리, 적재물 검출

Language: ko