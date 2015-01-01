Abstract

Currently, high-rise buildings are being continuously constructed, and thus, it is necessary to predict evacuation safety in advance in case of emergency situations in high-rise buildings. However, current studies focus only on the movement of individuals in evacuation situations for predicting the final evacuation time. Therefore, in this study, a simulation of realistic evacuation in high-rise buildings was performed based on characteristics such as the physical stamina of evacuees. The evacuation simulation was performed on the world's tallest high-rise building, Burj Khalifa, and comparative verification was performed with and without consideration of the physical stamina of evacuees. The results of the simulation indicated that the total evacuation time significantly increases when physical stamina is considered. Hence, realistic evacuation in high-rise buildings is possible when the stamina of evacuees is considered.



Keywords: Agent-based, Crowd Evacuation Simulation, High-rise Building, Human Physical Stamina



===



도시 구조의 고도화 및 인구 집중화로 인하여 초고층 건물이 지속적으로 건설되고 있고 초고층 건물에 비상 상황 발생 시 대피 안전성을 사전에 예측해야하는 필요성 증대되고 있다. 그러나 현재 국내외의 연구에서는 대피 상황에서의 인간의 이동에만 초점을 맞추어 최종 대피시간을 예측하고 있다. 따라서 본 연구에서는 현실적인 초고층 대피 시뮬레이션을 위하여 대피자의 체력 감소와 같은 인간 특성이 반영된 대피 시뮬레이션을 제안하고자 한다. 대피 시뮬레이션은 세계 최고의 초고층 건물인 Burj Khalifa을 대상으로 수행하였으며 체력 감소를 고려한 경우와 고려하지 않은 경우에 대하여 비교 검증을 수행하였다. 시뮬레이션을 수행한 결과 체력 감소를 고려한 경우에 체력 감소를 고려하지 않은 경우보다 총 대피 시간이 현저하게 증가함이 확인되었다. 인간의 체력 감소를 초고층 건물 대피 시뮬레이션에 적용하면 현실적인 대피 예측이 가능할 것으로 판단된다.



핵심용어: 에이전트 기반, 군중 대피 시뮬레이션, 초고층빌딩, 인간 체력

Language: ko