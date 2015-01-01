|
권, 김, 황, 이. J. Korean Soc. Hazard Mitag. 2021; 21(5): 11-18.
인간의 체력을 반영한 초고층 빌딩 대피 시뮬레이션
(Copyright © 2021, Korean Society of Hazard Mitigation)
Currently, high-rise buildings are being continuously constructed, and thus, it is necessary to predict evacuation safety in advance in case of emergency situations in high-rise buildings. However, current studies focus only on the movement of individuals in evacuation situations for predicting the final evacuation time. Therefore, in this study, a simulation of realistic evacuation in high-rise buildings was performed based on characteristics such as the physical stamina of evacuees. The evacuation simulation was performed on the world's tallest high-rise building, Burj Khalifa, and comparative verification was performed with and without consideration of the physical stamina of evacuees. The results of the simulation indicated that the total evacuation time significantly increases when physical stamina is considered. Hence, realistic evacuation in high-rise buildings is possible when the stamina of evacuees is considered.
Language: ko