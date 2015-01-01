|
이, 김, 진, 권. J. Korean Soc. Hazard Mitag. 2021; 21(5): 19-25.
재질별 창호의 화재위험성 평가에 대한 실험적 연구(II)
(Copyright © 2021, Korean Society of Hazard Mitigation)
In this study, the fire safety standards for windows in Korea, the United States, and Japan were compared to prevent fire expansion through exterior wall openings. Experiments on polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and aluminum window frames widely used in Korea were performed. The tests were conducted according to KS F 2845, in which frames with equal thickness and area in a single-window form and 1 h fire-resistance glass with an 8 T thickness were combined. The experimental results showed that the PVC window was approximately 9 min, and the aluminum window was approximately 26 min. However, in Korea, there are no test standards for windows installed at the opening of exterior walls. In addition, fire safety standards for windows should be established along with designations of fire prevention zones.
Language: ko