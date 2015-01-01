Abstract

In this study, the fire safety standards for windows in Korea, the United States, and Japan were compared to prevent fire expansion through exterior wall openings. Experiments on polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and aluminum window frames widely used in Korea were performed. The tests were conducted according to KS F 2845, in which frames with equal thickness and area in a single-window form and 1 h fire-resistance glass with an 8 T thickness were combined. The experimental results showed that the PVC window was approximately 9 min, and the aluminum window was approximately 26 min. However, in Korea, there are no test standards for windows installed at the opening of exterior walls. In addition, fire safety standards for windows should be established along with designations of fire prevention zones.



Keywords: Building Fire Safety, Window, Ejected Flame, Fire Resistance Test



본 연구는 외벽 개구부를 통한 화재확대를 방지하기 위해 한국⋅미국⋅일본의 창호 화재안전기준을 비교하였으며, 국내에서 많이 사용되는 PVC, 알루미늄 창호 프레임을 이용해 실험을 진행하였다. 실험은 KS F 2845으로 단창 형태에 8 T 두께의 1시간 내화성능 유리에 동일한 두께와 면적의 프레임을 결합하였다. 실험결과 PVC 창호는 약 9분, 알루미늄 창호는 약 26분의 시간을 기록하였다. 다만, 국내의 경우 외벽 개구부에서 설치되는 창호에 대한 시험기준 자체가 부재한 실정이다. 또한 방화지구의 지정과 더불어 창호에 대한 화재안전기준이 정립되어야한다.



핵심용어: 건축물 화재안전, 창호, 분출 열기류, 내화성능 시험

