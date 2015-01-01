Abstract

The rising heatwave occurrences in recent times due to climate change have resulted in increased mortalities and socio-economic damage. Consequently, several studies have been conducted to examine heatwave vulnerability in Korea. However, most of these studies used the IPCC vulnerability framework and weighting techniques, such as the equal weight and AHP methods, which lacked objectivity in the process of calculating vulnerability. This study employed socio-economic data to measure the heatwave vulnerability index for individual local governments in Korea using the principal component analysis and entropy weighting methods. These techniques ensure that the aggregation of proxies and the weighting process remain objective, unlike previous studies. According to the obtained results, rural areas such as Jeollanam-do, Jeollabuk-do, Gyeongsangnam-do, and Gyeongsangbuk-do, and relatively decrepit urban areas demonstrated high vulnerability scores. In addition, a positive correlation was found between the calculated vulnerability index and mortalities from the recent heatwaves. The heatwave vulnerability index developed in this study can therefore be used to form effective heatwave response policies suited to the conditions of each local government.



Keywords: Heatwave Vulnerability, Principal Component Analysis, Entropy Weight



===



최근 기후변화로 인해 폭염이 발생하여 인명피해를 비롯해 사회⋅경제적 피해가 증가하고 있다. 이에 우리나라에서는 폭염과 관련된 다양한 연구들이 진행되었다. 폭염 취약성과 관련된 선행 연구는 대부분 IPCC의 취약성 개념 틀과 동일 가중치, AHP 기법 등을 활용하였는데, 취약성 평가에 널리 활용되는 방법이지만 지표 구성 및 가중치 산정 과정에 있어 객관성을 확보하기 어렵다는 한계가 있었다. 본 연구에서는 통계적으로 객관성을 확보할 수 있는 주성분 분석과 엔트로피 가중치 산정 방법을 통해 우리나라의 시⋅군⋅구별 폭염 취약성 지수를 산정하였고, 분석 자료로 사회⋅경제적 인자를 활용하였다. 취약성 산정 결과 전라남도, 전라북도, 경상남도, 경상북도 등의 비도시 지역에서 취약성 지수가 높게 산정되었고, 상대적으로 노후화가 많이 진행된 도시 지역에서도 높은 취약성 값을 보였다. 또한, 산정된 취약성 지수는 최근 폭염으로 인한 인명 피해와도 유사한 경향을 가지는 것을 확인할 수 있었다. 따라서 지자체별 여건에 맞는 폭염 대응 정책을 수립하는데 있어 본 연구에서 개발한 폭염 취약성 지수가 활용될 수 있을 것으로 판단된다.



핵심용어: 폭염 취약성, 주성분 분석, 엔트로피 가중치

Language: ko