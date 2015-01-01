Abstract

In the event of fire, how quickly occupants can hear, see, and/or smell the fire and then exit the building are important for reducing the number of potential casualties. After a person or an automatic fire-detection system detects a fire, an installed emergency alarm system is used to alert building occupants about the fire. The emergency alarm system plays an important role in alerting the occupants to the fire by emitting a high-pitched sound when the fire is initially detected. Although bells and electronic sirens can both be used in fire-alarm systems, usually only bells are used in most commercial fire alarms except for a few fire extinguishers. Recently, however, the development of circuit integration technology and subsequent competitive pricing and improved performance have fostered an environment favorable for the widespread application of electronic sirens. However, because electronic sirens that emit various sounds will likely confuse building occupants used to hearing familiar-sounding conventional fire-alarm bells, electronic sirens must be engineered to sound like conventional fire-alarm bells. Therefore, in this study, experiments were conducted to measure the specific sound pressure and frequency characteristics of commercially available fire-alarm bells and electronic sirens, and their characteristics were reviewed. In addition, the differences between the bells and sirens were analyzed to develop a plan for supplementing warning sounds of electronic sirens.



Keywords: Fire Bell, Electronic Siren, Sound Pressure, Frequency



===



시설물 내에서의 화재 발생시 재실자가 청각, 시각, 후각 등을 이용하여 얼마나 빨리 화재를 인지하느냐는 화재로 인한 인명피해를 줄일 수 있는 중요한 요소가 된다. 이러한 이유로 소방대상물에 거주자 또는 자동화재탐지설비가 화재를 감지하여 화재 발생을 건물 내의 거주자에게 경보하는 비상경보설비를 설치하게 된다. 화재초기에 고음의 경보음을 발하여 재실자에게 화재를 인지시키는 중요한 역할을 하는 것이 비상경보설비로서 음향 장치는 경종(벨)과 전자사이렌을 사용하고 있으나 소화설비의 일부 외에는 대부분 경종이 사용되고 있다. 최근에 회로집적 기술 등의 발달로 가격 경쟁력이 생겨나고 성능도 향상되는 등 전자사이렌 확대사용을 위한 환경이 조성되고 있다. 그러나 다양한 소리를 내는 전자사이렌이 사용되면 기존 경종 소리음에 익숙한 거주자들은 혼란을 겪을 우려가 크다. 이를 해결하기 위해서는 전자사이렌의 소리를 경종의 소리와 유사하게 만들면 될 것이다. 따라서 본 연구에서는 현재 시중에 판매되는 경종과 전자사이렌을 대상으로 각각의 제품이 가지는 고유 음압 특성과 주파수 특성 측정을 위한 실험을 수행하였으며 그 특성을 고찰하였다. 또한 각 시료별 차이점을 분석하고 이를 토대로 전자사이렌 경보음 보완을 위한 방안을 제시하였다.



핵심용어: 경종, 전자사이렌, 음압, 주파수

Language: ko