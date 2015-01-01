|
강. J. Korean Soc. Hazard Mitag. 2021; 21(5): 139-146.
상부층 연소확대에 기인하는 화재성상에 관한 검�
(Copyright © 2021, Korean Society of Hazard Mitigation)
In this study, a large compartment was used and opening shapes were changed to set fire-source conditions and then combustion tests were conducted to quantitatively measure temperature and heat flux near a façade wall. In addition, q was inferred from the relationship between z and q for the top of the opening under different fire-source conditions and for various opening shapes so that q could be used as a reference index.
Language: ko