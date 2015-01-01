Abstract

In this study, a large compartment was used and opening shapes were changed to set fire-source conditions and then combustion tests were conducted to quantitatively measure temperature and heat flux near a façade wall. In addition, q was inferred from the relationship between z and q for the top of the opening under different fire-source conditions and for various opening shapes so that q could be used as a reference index.



Keywords: Large Scale, Heat Flux, Temperature, Fully Developed Fire



본 연구에서는 실규모 스케일의 파사드와 화재구획 실험장치를 이용하여 건축물화재를 상정한 각기 다른 화재외력, 개구형상을 고려하여 연소실험을 실시하였다. 그 결과, 파사드 벽면 근방의 온도와 열유속 값을 정량적으로 측정하였다. 또한, z와 q의 관계를 통하여, 각기 다른 화원조건과 개구형상에 대하여 개구상단으로부터 q값을 유추하여 참고지표 값으로 활용이 가능하도록 하였다.



핵심용어: 실규모, 열유속, 온도, 전실화재

Language: ko