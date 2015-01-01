|
고, 채, 박. J. Korean Soc. Hazard Mitag. 2021; 21(5): 147-156.
소방공무원 자살에 관한 실태분석
(Copyright © 2021, Korean Society of Hazard Mitigation)
This study analyzed the various methods of and reasons for committing suicide among 90 firefighters within a 10 year period (2010-2019). The study discovered that: the suicide rate per 100,000 people has gradually decreased in the general public and police, while the number of suicides among firefighters continues to increase; the suicide rate arranged in increasing order by province, was Gyeonggi < Seoul < Jeonnam < Gyeongbuk < Busan whereas the suicide rate in terms of the number of staff followed the order of Jeonnam < Ulsan < Chungbuk < Gyeonggi < Seoul; the highest suicide rates were found among firefighters in the Sobangjang (fire sergeant) position, who were in their 40s, and who had served fewer than 10 years; the reasons for committing suicide were family discord, depression, hopelessness, debt, and job stress in that order; those in their 20s and 50s committed suicide due to depression while family discord appeared to be the cause for those in their 30s and 40s. To prevent firefighters from committing suicide, we need to initiate a dedicated psychological counseling organization, run a firefighters' suicide prevention program at the fire academy, and strengthen the psychological autopsy for firefighters' suicide and statistics management, etc.
Language: ko