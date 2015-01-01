Abstract

This study analyzed the various methods of and reasons for committing suicide among 90 firefighters within a 10 year period (2010-2019). The study discovered that: the suicide rate per 100,000 people has gradually decreased in the general public and police, while the number of suicides among firefighters continues to increase; the suicide rate arranged in increasing order by province, was Gyeonggi < Seoul < Jeonnam < Gyeongbuk < Busan whereas the suicide rate in terms of the number of staff followed the order of Jeonnam < Ulsan < Chungbuk < Gyeonggi < Seoul; the highest suicide rates were found among firefighters in the Sobangjang (fire sergeant) position, who were in their 40s, and who had served fewer than 10 years; the reasons for committing suicide were family discord, depression, hopelessness, debt, and job stress in that order; those in their 20s and 50s committed suicide due to depression while family discord appeared to be the cause for those in their 30s and 40s. To prevent firefighters from committing suicide, we need to initiate a dedicated psychological counseling organization, run a firefighters' suicide prevention program at the fire academy, and strengthen the psychological autopsy for firefighters' suicide and statistics management, etc.



Keywords: Firefighter's Suicide, Depression, Post-traumatic Stress



===



최근 10년간(2010-2019년) 소방공무원 자살자 90명에 대한 자살유형과 원인을 분석하였다. 결과를 살펴보면 첫째, 인구 10만 명당 자살률이 일반국민과 경찰은 점차 감소하고 있는 반면, 소방은 계속해서 증가하고 있다. 둘째, 시⋅도별 자살자 순위는 경기, 서울, 전남, 경북, 부산 순이었으나, 근무자 대비 자살자 순위는 전남, 울산, 충북, 경기, 서울 순이다. 셋째, 계급별로는 소방장이, 연령대별로는 40대가, 근무연수별로는 10년 이하가 가장 많은 것으로 나타났다. 넷째, 자살원인은 가정불화, 우울증, 신변비관, 채무, 업무스트레스 순이다. 다섯째, 자살원인과 연령대의 상관성을 보면 20대와 50대는 우울증이, 30대와 40대는 가정불화로 나타났다. 소방공무원 자살을 예방하기 위해서는 소방관서에 심리상담 전담조직의 설치⋅운영, 소방학교에 자살예방 교육과정 개설⋅운영, 자살자에 대한 심리부검 및 통계관리 강화 등이 필요해 보인다.



핵심용어: 소방공무원 자살, 우울증, 외상 후 스트레스

Language: ko