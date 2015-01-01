|
실감형 화재관리 서비스 선호도 평가: 저층과 고층 건물 근무자의 선호 차이를 중심으로
This study entailed an evaluation of preferences of workers for aspects of realistic fire management services aimed at providing effective fire prevention and real-time response using conjoint techniques. The analysis of the responses indicated that a combination of real-time disaster-situation dissemination and real-time 3D indoor status information displays was preferred. For workers in both low and high-rise buildings, real-time disaster-situation dissemination within the building received the highest evaluation. Workers in low-rise buildings also showed a preference for the 3D indoor status information displays that provide optimal dynamic evacuation routes. Future studies will include demonstrations of such techniques through local governments to put realistic fire management services into practical use, promoting safe living environments from fire.
Language: ko