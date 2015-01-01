Abstract

This study has developed a model that predicts casualties (dead and injured people) using the Classification And Regression Tree (CART). Based on the fire statistics collected over a decade, this model aims to select the appropriate risk-assessment scenarios and fire prevention and safety methods applicable on individual buildings. Our evaluation indicates that this CART model can accurately predict 48 scenarios based on 5 variables related to the types of fire, fire growth rates, and evacuation situations, and calculate the corresponding probabilities for each occurrence. This model is expected to improve future quantitative fire risk assessments.



Keywords: Fire Scenario, Machine Learning, Casualties, Prediction Model, Fire Risk Assessment



===



본 연구는 건축물의 화재위험평가에서 중요하게 다루고 있는 화재시나리오 선정방법에 대하여 인명안전에 기인한 선정방법을 제안하기 위해 인명피해(사망자 및 사상자) 예측모델을 10년간 화재통계자료를 기반으로 Classification And Regression Tree (CART)방법을 이용하여 구축하였다. 이 예측모델은 정오행렬에 의해 검증한 결과 정확도, 민감도 및 특이도에서 높은 예측성능을 가지는 것으로 검증되었다. 또한 예측모델을 이용하여 설계화원, 화재성장률 및 피난안전에 관계되는 5개 변수를 선정하여 48개 화재시나리오를 검토한 결과, 변수에 따른 발생확률의 차이를 확인하였고 향후 정량적 화재위험평가에서 활용될 수 있다면 설계의 수준을 높일 수 있을 것으로 기대된다.



핵심용어: 화재시나리오, 머신러닝, 인명피해, 예측모델, 화재위험평가

Language: ko