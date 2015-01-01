Abstract

For preparing damage from typhoons, the new typhoon rating system was developed that can predict the magnitude of damage by using the maximum wind speed and rainfall for duration 3 hrs at a specific location along the track. Existing forecasts predict typhoon's characteristic values such as tack, minimum pressure, maximum wind speed and radiis, and issue typhoon advisories and typhoon warnings when danger or damage is expected. However, as it is difficult to prepare a response using this information alone, I developed new typhoon ratings that took the typhoon damage scale into account to aid disaster preparation. I divided typhoon grades into four classes based on the magnitude of damage. The grades were determined based on the maximum wind speed at a point near the 33° north latitude and rainfall for duration 3 hrs from the time at that point.



Keywords: Typhoon Rating, Maximum Wind Speed, Typhoon Damage, Rainfall for Duration 3 hrs



===



본 연구에서는 태풍 피해에 대비하기 위하여, 이동경로상의 특정 위치에서의 최대풍속과 지속기간 3시간 강우량을 이용하여 피해규모를 예상할 수 새로운 태풍등급을 개발하였다. 기존 예보는 이동경로, 중심기압, 최대풍속 등의 특성치를 예보하고, 피해나 위험이 예상될 때, 태풍주의보, 태풍경보를 발령하고 있다. 그러나 이러한 정보만으로 태풍으로 인한 위험과 피해에 대응하기 어려우므로, 피해규모를 고려한 태풍등급을 개발하여 재해에 대비하고자 한다. 태풍등급은 피해액 기준으로 4개 등급으로 구분하였고, 태풍이 위도 33° 인근 지점을 통과할 때의 최대풍속과 통과시간을 기준으로 지속기간 3시간 예측강우량을 이용하여 등급을 결정할 수 있도록 하였다.



핵심용어: 태풍등급, 최대풍속, 지속기간 3시간 강우량, 태풍피해

Language: ko