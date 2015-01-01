|
전, 윤, 박, 정. J. Korean Soc. Hazard Mitag. 2021; 21(5): 281-292.
도시 리버빌리티(Livability) 측정 지표 도출에 관한 연구: 주제범위 문헌고찰을 통해
(Copyright © 2021, Korean Society of Hazard Mitigation)
Livability is the "right" to live where all citizens can enjoy adequate housing, health care, educational opportunities, consumption, and leisure. This definition can be used as a tool to measure an area's standard of living conditions and protect the residents' rights to a standard of living. Therefore, a systematic review of indicators for measuring livability is essential. In this study, urban livability indicators were derived by the "Scoping Review" method. Based on the guidelines of JBI and PRISMA-ScR, research institutes that provide guidelines related to systematic reviews and meta-analyses, 20 articles were extracted from 1,193 articles published between 2000 and 2021.
Language: ko