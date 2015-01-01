Abstract

Livability is the "right" to live where all citizens can enjoy adequate housing, health care, educational opportunities, consumption, and leisure. This definition can be used as a tool to measure an area's standard of living conditions and protect the residents' rights to a standard of living. Therefore, a systematic review of indicators for measuring livability is essential. In this study, urban livability indicators were derived by the "Scoping Review" method. Based on the guidelines of JBI and PRISMA-ScR, research institutes that provide guidelines related to systematic reviews and meta-analyses, 20 articles were extracted from 1,193 articles published between 2000 and 2021.



RESULTS of the study show that, first, multi-dimensional indicators were used to measure urban livability. Second, the derived indicators for each dimension were linked or frequently intersected. Third, a conceptual framework of urban livability indicators was presented. This study is unique in that it attempted a a scoping review of urban livability indicators research and derived indicators according to spatial scale and time step.



Keywords: Urban Livability, Livability Indicators, Livable Living Condition, Scoping Review, Literature Review



리버빌리티는 모든 시민들이 적정한 주거, 건강관리, 교육기회, 소비와 여가를 즐길 수 있는 생활여건에서 살 '권리'이다. 이러한 적정수준의 생활여건을 측정하고 살 권리를 지킬 수 있는 도구로 활용될 수 있다는 점에서 리버빌리티 측정을 위한 지표의 체계적 연구는 반드시 필요하다. 본 연구에서는 주제범위 문헌고찰(Scoping Review) 방법으로 도시 리버빌리티 지표를 도출하였다. 체계적 문헌고찰과 메타분석관련 가이드라인을 제공하는 연구기관인 JBI와 PRISMA-ScR의 지침에 따라 2000~2021년에 출판된 1,193개의 문헌에서 20개의 문헌을 최종적으로 추출하였다. 연구결과 첫째, 도시 리버빌리티 측정을 위해서는 다차원적인 지표가 사용되었으며, 도출된 영역별 지표는 서로 연계되거나 교차가 빈번하였다. 마지막으로 도시 리버빌리티 지표의 개념적 프레임워크를 제시하였다. 본 연구는 도시 리버빌리티 지표 연구의 체계적 문헌고찰을 시도하였고, 지표를 영역별, 시간 단계별로 도출한 점이 기존연구와 차별성을 가진다. 또한 향후 국내 도시 리버빌리티 측정을 위한 지표연구의 토대를 마련하는데 의의가 있다.



핵심용어: 도시 리버빌리티, 리버빌리티 지표, 살기 좋은 생활조건, 주제범위 문헌고찰, 스코핑리뷰

Language: ko