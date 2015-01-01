|
김, 배, 김. J. Korean Soc. Hazard Mitag. 2021; 21(6): 9-19.
시뮬레이션을 활용한 반강성-강성 차량방호울타리 전이구간의 충돌 거동 분석
(Copyright © 2021, Korean Society of Hazard Mitigation)
unavailable
Transition is a type of barrier that connects other barriers with different grades and shapes. Even if each barrier satisfies the performance, it may not be satisfied in transition. Therefore, collision safety requires a special design and examination. In this study, we investigated national and foreign standards and situations for the proper configuration of the transition and analyzed the impact behavior of the general transition using impact simulations. We developed a transition system that could ensure the stable performance of various grades by analyzing the behavior and confirmed based on the full-scale crash test (SB2 level).
Language: ko