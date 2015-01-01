Abstract

Transition is a type of barrier that connects other barriers with different grades and shapes. Even if each barrier satisfies the performance, it may not be satisfied in transition. Therefore, collision safety requires a special design and examination. In this study, we investigated national and foreign standards and situations for the proper configuration of the transition and analyzed the impact behavior of the general transition using impact simulations. We developed a transition system that could ensure the stable performance of various grades by analyzing the behavior and confirmed based on the full-scale crash test (SB2 level).



Keywords: Barrier Transition, Impact Simulation, Crash Test, Guardrail, Bridge Rail



===



전이구간은 등급과 형상이 다른 차량방호울타리를 연결하는 차량방호울타리의 한 종류이다. 연결되는 각각의 차량방호울타리가 성능을 만족하였다 할지라도 전이구간에서의 성능을 보증하지 않는다. 따라서, 전이구간에서의 차량 충돌시 안전성은 별도의 검토와 설계가 필요하다. 본 논문에서는 적절한 전이구간의 구성을 위하여 국내⋅외 관련기준 및 현황 분석을 수행하였으며, 충돌 시뮬레이션을 활용하여 일반적인 전이구간에 대해 충돌 거동을 분석하였다. 거동 분석으로부터 여러 등급에서 안정적인 성능확보가 가능한 전이구간 시스템을 제안하였으며, 실물차량 충돌시험(SB2 등급)을 통해 최종적인 성능을 확인하였다.

Language: ko