하, 안, 신, 박, 이, 김. J. Korean Soc. Hazard Mitag. 2021; 21(6): 31-39.
AI와 IoT 센서를 이용한 클라우드 기반 건축물 실시간 상태감시 및 예측시스템 개발
(Copyright © 2021, Korean Society of Hazard Mitigation)
In this study, a cloud-based real-time building health monitoring and prediction system using AI and IoT sensors was developed. To predict the building condition, which constitutes time-series data, statistical-based ARIMA and AI-based LSTM prediction models were designed, and the effectiveness of the proposed prediction models was experimentally verified using a 1/8-scaled miniaturized structure. The prediction accuracy in terms of MAPE (less than 1%) was experimentally confirmed to be satisfactory. Moreover, a method for analyzing dimensional structure deformation was developed by combining multiple sensor measurements, and its effectiveness was verified through the case study of a real earthquake-damaged building.
Language: ko