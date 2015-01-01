Abstract

In this study, a cloud-based real-time building health monitoring and prediction system using AI and IoT sensors was developed. To predict the building condition, which constitutes time-series data, statistical-based ARIMA and AI-based LSTM prediction models were designed, and the effectiveness of the proposed prediction models was experimentally verified using a 1/8-scaled miniaturized structure. The prediction accuracy in terms of MAPE (less than 1%) was experimentally confirmed to be satisfactory. Moreover, a method for analyzing dimensional structure deformation was developed by combining multiple sensor measurements, and its effectiveness was verified through the case study of a real earthquake-damaged building.



Keywords: Artificial Intelligence, LSTM, ARIMA, Health Monitoring, Sensor Network



본 연구에서는 AI와 IoT 센서를 활용한 클라우드 기반 실시간 건축물 상태 모니터링 및 예측시스템을 개발하였다. 건축물에 부착된 IoT 센서로부터 취득한 시계열 데이터들을 기반으로 가까운 미래의 건축물 상태(특히 기울기)를 예측하기 위해 통계적 기반의 ARIMA와 인공지능 기반의 LSTM 예측 모델들을 설계하였고 제안한 예측 모델들의 유효성을 검증하기 위해 1/8 스케일 축소 건축물을 제작하여 지반침하에 의한 건축물 기울어짐을 모사한 실험을 진행하였다. 실험결과 제안한 예측 모델들이 가까운 미래의 건축물 기울어짐을 매우 높은 정확도(MAPE 1% 이하)로 예측하는 것을 입증하였다. 또한 건축물에서 부착된 다중 IoT 센서 신호들을 조합하여 건축물의 3차원 변형을 가시화하고 이를 기반으로 분석하는 방법과 포항 지진피해 건축물을 대상으로 실제 적용한 사례를 소개하였다.

