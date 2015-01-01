Abstract

This study provides information for developing the domestic standard operating procedure (SOP) to CMMI level 3 or higher by presenting the SOP education and training model development process that systematically utilize the PS-LTE-based disaster safety communication network. The survey was conducted with 113 domestic SOP experts.



RESULTS revealed that four strategies can minimize the damage to people's lives and property in a national disaster and develop the domestic SOP level to CMMI level 3 or higher-establishment of governance for the SOPs for disaster safety communication networks; training on SOP once a year; establishment of SOP according to the guidelines; and improvement in the technical field. In the future, if SOP develops to CMMI level 3 or higher, it will contribute to the protection of public safety and property from disasters.



Keywords: Disaster and Satety, PS-LTE, Standard Operation Procedure, Forest Fire Response



===



본 연구는 PS-LTE 기반 재난안전통신망을 체계적으로 활용할 수 있는 표준운영절차(SOP) 교육 훈련 모델 개발 프로세스를 제시함으로써, 국내 SOP의 수준을 CMMI 3단계 이상으로 높이기 위한 기초자료를 제공하는 것이다. 본 연구팀이 개발한 표준운영절차의 타당성 검증을 위해 국내 SOP 전문가 그룹 129명에게 설문조사 및 인터뷰를 실시하였으며, 설문은 2020년 9월 1일~9월 30일까지 진행되었다. 연구 결과, 국가적인 재난재해 상황에서 국민들의 생명과 재산의 피해를 최소화하고 국내 SOP 수준을 CMMI 3단계 이상으로 발전시키기 위해서는 네 가지 전략이 필요하며, 구체적으로는 1) 재난안전통신망 표준운영절차에 대한 거버넌스 구축, 2) 재난안전통신망 표준운영절차에 대한 필수교육 훈련은 연 1회, 3) 재난안전통신망 표준운영절차는 가이드라인에 따라 구축, 4) 기술 분야에 대한 개선이다. 국내 SOP가 CMMI 3단계 이상의 발전은 재난안전에 반드시 필요하다.

Language: ko