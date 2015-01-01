Abstract

The Gangwon region (Korea) is severely affected by forest fires, where approximately sixty-six wildfires have occurred over the last three years, which in turn have damaged 1299 ha of this region. Hence, it is necessary to develop schemes for reducing the damage caused by forest fires in Gangwon. In this study, we developed an algorithm for planning evacuation routes. The developed algorithm was applied to a virtual scenario for determining evacuation start points within the spread range of wildfires, fifteen evacuation routes were then determined for each start point, and the associated distance information was displayed. Furthermore, by employing the Naver Maps software, the obtained evacuation routes was compared and analyzed with respect to the route distance. We believe that the results obtained from this study can be used as basic data for making decisions to identify various evacuation routes.



Keywords: Urban Forest Fire, Evacuation Route Setting Algorithm, Dijkstra, GIS



강원지역은 최근 3년 동안 평균 66건의 산불이 발생하였으며 평균 피해면적은 약 1,299 ha로 전국에서 산불로 인한 피해가 가장 많이 발생한 지역으로 나타났다. 따라서 강원지역은 산불피해 감소를 위한 다양한 방안마련이 요구되고 있는 실정이다. 본 연구에서는 이러한 방안 중 하나로 GIS기반의 주민최적대피경로 설정 알고리즘을 개발하여 현재 단일경로만을 안내해주는 문제점을 다수의 경로를 제시함으로서 산불상황 시 대피의 효율성을 증대하고자 하였다. 개발된 주민최적대피경로 알고리즘은 가상 시나리오 적용결과, 대피가 필요한 지점이 추출되고 각 지점에 따라 대피소까지의 경로가 최대 15개까지 선정되었다. 선정된 최단경로는 포털사이트에서 안내하는 경로, 거리 등과 비교, 분석하였다. 본 연구의 결과는 의사결정자가 다양한 대피경로를 확인하기 위한 기초자료로써 활용성이 높을 것으로 판단된다.

Language: ko