Citation
곽, 김, 김. J. Korean Soc. Hazard Mitag. 2021; 21(6): 63-70.
Vernacular Title
도시산불 대응을 위한 GIS 기반 주민최적대피경로설정 알고리즘 개발
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Korean Society of Hazard Mitigation)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
The Gangwon region (Korea) is severely affected by forest fires, where approximately sixty-six wildfires have occurred over the last three years, which in turn have damaged 1299 ha of this region. Hence, it is necessary to develop schemes for reducing the damage caused by forest fires in Gangwon. In this study, we developed an algorithm for planning evacuation routes. The developed algorithm was applied to a virtual scenario for determining evacuation start points within the spread range of wildfires, fifteen evacuation routes were then determined for each start point, and the associated distance information was displayed. Furthermore, by employing the Naver Maps software, the obtained evacuation routes was compared and analyzed with respect to the route distance. We believe that the results obtained from this study can be used as basic data for making decisions to identify various evacuation routes.
Language: ko