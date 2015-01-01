Abstract

In recent years, it has been observed that when a fire occurs in a multi-use facility, a toxic fire smoke rapidly rises through the vertical shaft and spreads due to the chimney effect and hot buoyancy. Generally, the fire smoke spreads rapidly through a number of evacuation passages installed for safe evacuation, which adversely affects an emergency situation. Due to the lack of this knowledge among the occupants, the majority of the occupants are evacuated using the stairwells, getting suffocated by poisonous smoke and suffering serious injuries. The present study considered the fire smoke spreading vertically through the stairwell. For this purpose, the power of the heat source and the area of the ventilation windows connected to the stairwell were modified, and the movement and diffusion of the hot plume rising vertically in the stairwell were observed. For the experiment, a 1/20 scaled-down stairwell model was employed, and the temperature 'T' and the vertical velocity 'w' of the hot plume rising inside the stairwell were measured using a 60 W-180 W heat source power. Numerical analysis was performed using FDS under similar conditions, and the results were compared with the experimental results.



Keywords: Multi-use Facility, Scaled Down Stairwell Model, Buoyant Plum, CFD



===



최근에 많이 건설된 다중이용시설에서 화재가 발생하면 높은 높이의 수직공간에서 굴뚝효과와 뜨거운 플룸에 의하여 유독한 화재연이 천장방향으로 빠르게 이동한다. 피난시 안전한 대피를 위하여 설치된 다수의 피난통로 중에서 대표적인 계단실에 화재연이 유입되어 위급상황에 악영향을 미친다. 그래서 이러한 화재의 위험성을 모르는 대다수의 피난자가 계단실을 이용하여 대피하면 유독한 화재연에 질식하여 심각한 인명피해가 야기된다. 본 연구는 계단실을 통해 수직으로 확산하는 화재연의 이동 현상을 관찰하고자 열원의 발열량 크기와 계단실과 연결된 환기구의 면적을 변화시키면서 계단실의 내부에서 수직으로 상승하는 뜨거운 플룸의 이동 및 확산 현상을 관찰하였다. 그리고 이를 위해 1/20 크기의 축소 계단모형을 제작하였고 발열량이 60 W~180 W일 경우에 대해 계단실 내부에서 수직으로 상승하는 뜨거운 플룸의 온도 T와 수직 상승 유속 w를 측정하였다. 그리고 축소 계단 모형과 동일한 조건으로 FDS를 사용해 수치해석을 진행하였고 그 결과를 실험의 결과와 비교하여 분석하였다.

Language: ko