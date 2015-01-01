|
박, 김, 임. J. Korean Soc. Hazard Mitag. 2021; 21(6): 103-110.
수소충전소 사고대응을 위한 훈련프로그램 개발 및 분석
(Copyright © 2021, Korean Society of Hazard Mitigation)
As the number of hydrogen refueling stations has increased rapidly in recent times, evaluating their incident training programs for first responders, has gained importance. In this study, the Delphi method was used for investigating the training programs, and the importance of the consensus programs was analyzed using the analytical hierarchy process (AHP). Location and operating methods of the emergency shutdown devices, safety distance, and response procedures depending on the hydrogen refueling station and hydrogen vehicle, were deduced. The results reveal that the training regarding emergency shutdown devices is the most important, followed by the one regarding safety distance. Quantitative analysis with regard to the training programs for hydrogen refueling stations can improve the response capability of first responders.
Language: ko