Abstract

As the number of hydrogen refueling stations has increased rapidly in recent times, evaluating their incident training programs for first responders, has gained importance. In this study, the Delphi method was used for investigating the training programs, and the importance of the consensus programs was analyzed using the analytical hierarchy process (AHP). Location and operating methods of the emergency shutdown devices, safety distance, and response procedures depending on the hydrogen refueling station and hydrogen vehicle, were deduced. The results reveal that the training regarding emergency shutdown devices is the most important, followed by the one regarding safety distance. Quantitative analysis with regard to the training programs for hydrogen refueling stations can improve the response capability of first responders.



Keywords: Hydrogen Refueling Station, Incident Response Training, Delphi Method, AHP



최근 정부의 친환경정책으로 인해 수소충전소의 구축이 빠르게 증가하고 있지만 새롭게 생긴 시설로 사고대응절차에 대한 연구가 많지 않다. 수소충전소 사고발생 시 효과적으로 대응하기 위해 초기대응자가 훈련하거나 알고 있어야 할 내용에 대해 델파이기법으로 조사하고, 도출된 항목의 중요성에 대해 계층적 의사결정분석을 이용해 분석하였다. 수소충전소 구조와 긴급차단장치의 위치 및 조작방법, 위험반경과 안전거리, 수소충전소와 수소자동차의 사고시나리오에 따른 대응방안에 대한 내용이 가장 필요한 것으로 조사되었다. 긴급차단장치의 위치 및 조작방법에 대한 중요성이 가장 높게 분석되었으며, 다음으로는 수소충전소의 안전거리에 대한 것이었다. 이런 분석결과는 수소충전소나 수소자동차 사고를 수습하는 초기대응자의 대응능력을 향상시키고 안전한 수소충전 인프라를 구축하는데 활용될 수 있을 것으로 판단된다.

Language: ko