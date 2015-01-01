Abstract

Recently, the demand for electric vehicles has increased rapidly as eco-friendly vehicles to regulate exhaust gas emissions. However, fire accidents related to electric vehicles are also occurring frequently. In the present work, to design a fire suppression plan for electric vehicles, a comparison of electric and gasoline vehicles has been demonstrated through real fire experiments. Temperature measurements have been performed using a heat flux sensor to understand the characteristics of each fire. At the peak of fire, the maximum temperature was measured to be about 1,390 °C or higher. Further, it was confirmed that gasoline vehicles exhibit higher temperature gains than electric vehicles.



Keywords: Electric Battery Powered Vehicle, Eco-friendly Car, Gasoline Powered Vehicle, Real Fire, Fire Hazard



최근 배기가스 배출을 규제하고, 친환경차 도입을 위해 전기자동차 수요가 급격히 증가하고, 전기자동차와 관련된 화재도 빈번하게 발생하고 있다. 본 연구는 이를 대비하기 위한 전기자동차 화재 진압 방안을 도출 하기위해 전기자동차와 가솔린 자동차의 실물 화재 실험을 통해 비교하였고, 각 화재 성상 파악을 위해 열 유속(Heat flux)센서를 이용하여 온도를 측정하였다. 화재 최성기일 때 최고 온도는 약 1,390 °C 이상까지 측정되었고, 가솔린 자동차가 전기자동차보다는 더 높은 온도 특성을 나타내는 것을 확인할 수 있었다.

