최, 이, 박, 김. J. Korean Soc. Hazard Mitag. 2021; 21(6): 119-124.
전기자동차와 가솔린자동차의 실물화재 비교 분석
(Copyright © 2021, Korean Society of Hazard Mitigation)
Recently, the demand for electric vehicles has increased rapidly as eco-friendly vehicles to regulate exhaust gas emissions. However, fire accidents related to electric vehicles are also occurring frequently. In the present work, to design a fire suppression plan for electric vehicles, a comparison of electric and gasoline vehicles has been demonstrated through real fire experiments. Temperature measurements have been performed using a heat flux sensor to understand the characteristics of each fire. At the peak of fire, the maximum temperature was measured to be about 1,390 °C or higher. Further, it was confirmed that gasoline vehicles exhibit higher temperature gains than electric vehicles.
