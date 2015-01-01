|
화재 시 다중밀집시설의 조기경보 및 대피체계 개발
Multi-density facilities with relatively large number of resident occupants and visitors can face large-scale casualties in the event of disasters such as a fire. In addition, such disasters may cause additional damage by inducing social anxiety regarding various protection measures of the buildings, such as their safety management systems. This study was aimed at developing an early warning and evacuation system to minimize casualties in multi-density facilities in case of a fire. In particular, smoke and heat detectors, which are widely used, were utilized to establish an early warning system for old multi-density facilities with relatively poor safety management systems. For the purpose of evacuation following the early warning, an online platform-based 'Fire Safety Management' system was established to deliver appropriate action tips to all occupants according to the four risk stages of a fire.
