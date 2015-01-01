Abstract

Fire risk analysis models utilized for the fire risk assessment of domestic structures do not usually take into account flame spread and building size. Therefore, in this study, the effect of the building size on flame spread was investigated.



RESULTS showed that the frequency of occurrence of fires increased when the building has 11 or more floors. Additionally, the rate of occurrence of small-scale fires also increased when the total floor area was greater than or equal to 1,000 m2. From the risk analysis, the fire risk of health care, medical, and recreational facilities were calculated to be 25.7 × 10-3, 4.29 × 10-3, and 0.91 × 10-3 persons per year, respectively. As such, these were classified as high-risk facilities.



Keywords: Fire Risk Analysis, Fire Spread, Building Scale, Fire Statistics, Growth Fires



===



국내 건축물의 화재위험평가를 위한 화재위험분석은 화재건수별 화재 확대, 건축물 규모를 고려하지 못하고 있는 실정이다. 이에 따라 본 연구에서는 화재 확대 및 건축물의 규모를 고려한 화재위험분석을 실시하기 위하여 건축물의 규모가 화재확대에 미치는 영향을 검토하였으며, 화재가 확대된 화재 건수 및 건축물 연면적을 활용하여 화재위험을 분석하였다. 그 결과 건축물 층수가 11층 이상이면 화재확대빈도가 증가했으며, 연면적이 1,000 m2 이상 증가했을 때 소규모 화재발생 비율이 증가하는 것을 확인할 수 있었다. 또한 화재위험을 도출한 결과 건강관리시설(25.7 × 10-3인/년), 의료시설(4.29 × 10-3인/년), 위락시설(0.91 × 10-3인/년)의 화재위험이 높은 시설로 분석되었다.

Language: ko