Abstract

Recently, a performance-based design of a fire protection facility has been proposed that significantly contributes to the construction of safe and reliable buildings. Improving the performance of the fire protection facility will enable protection of the public along with the infrastructure. Designs focusing on the fire protection performance generally add or modify architectural aspects through fire and evacuation simulations. However, a secure evacuation system aided with CCTVs has rarely been considered as an active system. Particularly for apartments, it is very difficult to assure evacuation safety without using an active system in fire and evacuation simulations with the front door of the burning room open. Safety can be achieved by combining a passive system with an active system, on the basis that the building premises has the foundation of a passive system. The regulation on the evacuation delay time in the nation was brought in effect through the SFPE paper but was deleted since the data reliability was insufficient. Therefore, the aim of the present study is to analyze the operation of a fire protection facility required to ensure safety by planning multiple simulations of a fire and evacuation system. An apartment has been considered as an example to design the foundation for a standard evacuation safety system. An active system is applied to execute fire and evacuation simulations, with focus on the fire protection performance.



Keywords: Fire⋅Evacuation Simulation, Smoke Control Simulation, Evacuation Delay Time, Performance Based Design Methods



===



근래 소방시설 등의 성능위주설계는 건축물 및 소방시설의 성능향상을 위한 건축 및 설비적 제안으로 사람을 보호할 수 있도록 안전하고 신뢰성 있는 건축물을 설계하는데 많은 기여를 하고 있다. 소방 성능위주설계에서 화재⋅피난시뮬레이션을 통하여 건축적인 면을 추가 및 수정하거나 CCTV 설치로 피난안전성을 확보하는 경우가 많으며, Active System을 이용한 피난 안전성의 확보는 소방 성능위주심의 시 인정받는 경우가 드물다. 특히, 공동주택의 경우 화재실 현관문의 개방상태에서 화재⋅피난시뮬레이션을 수행 시 Active System을 이용하지 않으면, 피난안전성을 확보하기는 매우 어렵다. "건축물은 Passive System이 근간을 이루고 Active System이 건축물에 적합하게 설치되는 상호보완적인 관계를 이루어 안전을 추구한다."라는 대전제를 기본으로 Passive System과 Active System의 조합으로 안전을 확보해야한다고 판단된다. 그리고 국내 피난지연시간에 대한 규정은 SFPE의 논문에서 가져왔지만, SFPE에서는 삭제되어 자료에 대한 신뢰성이 부족하다. 이에 본 연구에서는 공동주택을 예로 화재⋅피난시뮬레이션 수행 시 여러 가지 경우의 소방시설의 작동을 계획하여 "소방설비 작동을 어디까지 했을 때 안전성을 확보할 수 있는지"를 분석하고, 소방 성능위주설계 시 화재⋅피난시뮬레이션에 Active System을 적용하여 피난안전성을 확보할 수 있는 기준을 마련하는데 초석이 되고자한다.

Language: ko