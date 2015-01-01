Abstract

Recently, various intelligent evacuation guidance systems that can be applied in buildings were studied. Technology development for the evacuation of vulnerable people such as the visually-impaired is necessary. Voice guidance is a method used to lead the visually-impaired toward the evacuation route. However, it is necessary to review whether it is possible to hear and understand the voice guidance during the sounding of fire alarms. In this study, simulations were conducted to predict the sound power level of the voice guidance device that can secure an acceptable sound transmission index of the guide sound and the appropriate distance from the voice guidance device, when a fire alarm sound is generated in a hallway space. The study found that an acceptable sound transmission index was achieved when the sound power level was 100 dB and the appropriate type of sound device was found to be a necklace-type headset or a regular headphone.



Keywords: Sound Transmission Index, Fire Alarm Sound, Visually Impaired, Evacuation Guidance System



최근 건축물내 적용할 수 있는 다양한 지능형 피난유도 시스템이 연구 되고 있으며, 시각장애인과 같은 피난 약자를 위한 기술개발이 필요하다. 음성안내는 시각장애인에게 피난경로를 안내하기 위한 방법이나, 화재 경보음으로 인해 음성안내를 청취하는 것이 가능한지에 대한 검토가 필요하다. 본 연구에서는 복도 공간을 대상으로 화재경보음이 발생할 때, 안내음의 음성전달지수를 확보할 수 있는 음향기기의 음향파워레벨과, 음향기기와의 적정 거리를 시뮬레이션으로 예측하였다. 그 결과 음향파워레벨은 100 dB 이상이 적절하며, 음향기기의 형태는 목걸이형 헤드셋 또는 헤드폰 형을 적용할 때 목표로 설정한 음성전달지수를 만족할 수 있는 것으로 나타났다.

