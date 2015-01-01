|
신, 서, 김, 조. J. Korean Soc. Hazard Mitag. 2021; 21(6): 161-165.
화재경보음 발생시 시각장애인 피난유도 음성안내음 설정에 관한 연구
Recently, various intelligent evacuation guidance systems that can be applied in buildings were studied. Technology development for the evacuation of vulnerable people such as the visually-impaired is necessary. Voice guidance is a method used to lead the visually-impaired toward the evacuation route. However, it is necessary to review whether it is possible to hear and understand the voice guidance during the sounding of fire alarms. In this study, simulations were conducted to predict the sound power level of the voice guidance device that can secure an acceptable sound transmission index of the guide sound and the appropriate distance from the voice guidance device, when a fire alarm sound is generated in a hallway space. The study found that an acceptable sound transmission index was achieved when the sound power level was 100 dB and the appropriate type of sound device was found to be a necklace-type headset or a regular headphone.
Language: ko