강, 조, 이, 황, 문. J. Korean Soc. Hazard Mitag. 2021; 21(6): 257-264.
ANN 기반 도시침수 위험기준 예측 모델 개발 및 학습자료의 확장에 따른 영향 평가
Urban flooding occurs during heavy rains of short duration, so quick and accurate warnings of the danger of inundation are required. Previous research proposed methods to estimate statistics-based urban flood alert criteria based on flood damage records and rainfall data, and developed a Neuro-Fuzzy model for predicting appropriate flood alert criteria. A variety of artificial intelligence algorithms have been applied to the prediction of the urban flood alert criteria, and their usage and predictive precision have been enhanced with the recent development of artificial intelligence. Therefore, this study predicted flood alert criteria and analyzed the effect of applying the technique to augmentation training data using the Artificial Neural Network (ANN) algorithm. The predictive performance of the ANN model was RMSE 3.39-9.80 mm, and the model performance with the extension of training data was RMSE 1.08-6.88 mm, indicating that performance was improved by 29.8-82.6%.
Language: ko