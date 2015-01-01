Abstract

To investigate the methodological aspects, main results, and limitations of the follow-up evaluations of psychotherapeutic interventions for women with a history of intimate partner violence (IPV). A search was carried out in the SciELO, Scopus, PsycINFO, and Web of Science databases, using the descriptors: ("clinical trial" OR "therapy" OR "psychotherapy" OR "psychological treatment") AND ("violence" OR "mistreatment" OR "intimate partner violence" OR "domestic violence" OR "conjugal violence") AND ("women"). 1480 articles were retrieved and after applying the inclusion and exclusion criteria, 11 articles composed the final sample. The majority of the follow-up assessments were carried out through the reapplication of the basic instruments, with the period of 3 months post-intervention being the most used. Sample losses were identified in all the studies analyzed. The limitations and difficulties were associated with the complexity of the target population. This review identified the importance of the follow-up evaluations and the need to adapt them to ensure the effectiveness of the interventions, aiming to reach a larger number of women, strengthen protective aspects, and prevent revictimization.

