Citation
Sloan JJ, Fisher BS. Crim. Justice Policy Rev. 2022; 33(1): 45-73.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Debates over concealed carrying of guns on campus (CCOC) usually classify states as either "allowing" or "prohibiting" CCOC, thus ignoring research revealing state firearm regulatory frameworks are more nuanced. This study examined whether such subtleties existed in state CCOC regulatory frameworks by analyzing states' 2018 CCOC regulatory provisions.
Language: en
Keywords
college campuses; concealed carrying; contexts of influence; guns on campus; state gun policy